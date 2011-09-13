Advocacy Group Reports Top College Athletes Are Worth Over $100,000

Photo: AP

An advocacy group recently calculated top-tier college football and men’s basketball players are worth an average fair market value of over $100,000 and are entitled to at least a portion of that money.Obtained by the Associated Press, “The Price of Poverty in Big Time College Sport” report argues players aren’t receiving nearly what they’re worth, player scholarships fail to cover full school costs, and many athletes live below the poverty line.



Led by former UCLA linebacker Ramogi Huma and Drexel professor Ellen Staurowsky, over 14,000 members represent the National College Players Association, half of which are still enrolled in school.

Huma and Staurowsky argue for the implementation of an “educational lockbox,” a fund for players to tap into to cover educational costs and fully withdraw upon graduation.

NCAA President Mark Emmert has said he is committed to evaluating additional student aid but “paying student-athletes a salary is in no way on the table.”

The report argues that compensating players would go a long way towards eliminating the “black market.”

Duke University men’s basketball and University of Texas football players would agree.

Huma and Staurowsky found these players to be worth as much as $1 million and $513,000, respectively.

