Important information and advisories to consider when traveling to Paris

Paris is currently open to US vaccinated travelers, and those with a negative COVID test. Robbie Lee for Insider

If you’re planning a trip to Paris, be aware of COVID and other relevant restrictions.

Keep reading for important advisory details to know before you arrive in Paris.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

Paris is easily one of the most popular destinations in the world. As of publishing, traveling to Paris and France is possible, but knowing how to make your entry smooth and seamless before you arrive is essential.

Below are the most relevant advisories when traveling to Paris.

COVID-19 advisory

While COVID-19 travel protocols have shifted slightly over the past few months, one thing remains consistent: Vaccinated travel is the easiest option. As of September, the US was on France’s “orange” list, meaning those who are fully vaccinated can visit for any reason.

Regardless, make sure you dot the i’s and cross the t’s ahead of any travels. The website for the US Embassy in France said, “Full vaccination occurs two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine, and four weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. No pre-departure COVID test or quarantine is required.”

Downloading the French COVID-tracker app TousAntiCovid will keep you informed on the virus’ spread by using tracing systems. CDC-issued vaccination cards are accepted for entry into the country, but not for clubs, museums, restaurants, etc.

For those not vaccinated, “a negative COVID-19 test, either the PCR test or the antigen (rapid) test conducted within the 72 hours prior to departure” is required, as is “a sworn statement they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.” Unvaccinated people also need an essential reason for travel and must quarantine for seven days upon arrival.

Children under 11 are exempt from testing. Read more information here.

Masks are still mandatory on public transportation and in crowded indoor spaces.

Weather advisory

Although the peak tourist season officially ends after summer, the fall is one of the most pleasant times to visit Paris. During the autumn season, temperatures range in the 60s, 70s, and sometimes 80s. Nights are consistently cooler, so you’ll want to pack a light jacket to offset that transitional summer or early fall wardrobe.

You can also shop for one: Head to the Louvre and Tuileries district for luxe labels or to Marais for more low-key, vintage trends.

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting Paris.