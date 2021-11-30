If you’re planning a trip to London, consider these COVID and weather advisories first

In London, wearing a face covering is no longer mandatory for most public indoor and outdoor spaces, however, it is required for public transit. Matteo Roma/Shutterstock

If planning a trip to London, there are COVID- and weather-related advisories you should know.

Keep reading for important details regarding mask mandates and more ahead of your visit.

You might be packed and ready for your trip to London, but to make your visit as smooth as possible, there are a few important things to keep in mind before arriving. Keep reading for the latest details on advisories regarding COVID, weather, and more.

COVID-19 advisory

Anyone who enters the the United Kingdom must take a PCR test by the end of the second day after arrival and self-isolate until they have received a negative result. Vaccinated individuals must also complete a passenger locator form within 48 hours of arriving in the UK.

Wearing a face covering is no longer mandatory for most public indoor and outdoor spaces. However, the website of the London government notes that “There are exceptions to this, and businesses can continue to encourage and require their customers and workforce to wear a facemask. This is most common in areas like healthcare, transport, and retail.”

The National Health Service is also continuing to require patients, staff, and visitors to wear masks in healthcare settings.

Face coverings remain required by law on all Transport for London (TfL) services. Passengers on the Tube, bus, tram, DLR, Overground, and TfL must continue to wear a mask in stations and the duration of their journey unless they are exempt.

Weather advisory

London has moderate weather year-round. But no matter the month, be sure to bring rain gear because you never know when it might drizzle or start full-on showering.

