Adviser To Sen. Scott Brown Accused Of Running Twitter Account Parodying Brown's Rival

A high-ranking strategist for Sen. Scott Brown (R) is suspected of operating a parody Twitter account mocking one of Brown’s potential challengers in next years 2012 Senate race.



Eric Fehrnstrom, a Brown strategist who also serves as an adviser to presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, apparently exposed himself as the man behind the twitter account @crazykhazei Tuesday night by accidentally tweeting a message intended for the satirical account through his own personal Twitter handle.

The liberal advocacy organisation Blue Mass Group pounced on the message, which has since been deleted from Fehrnstrom’s Twitter page, as a sign that Fehrnstrom has been running the fake account all along.

As POLITICO’s Ben Smith notes, the website crazykhazei.com is registered to the Brown campaign.

For months @crazykhazei has disparaged the real Alan Khazei, a Democratic candidate running in his party’s Senate primary for a chance to take on Brown next November, with sarcastic messages like, “Just read Scott Brown’s book. He isn’t the only one who had it tough growing up. I once got a splinter.”

