This Facebook Comment Has Some Very Valuable Advice For Yahoo's New CEO

BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti has some excellent advice for Yahoo’s new CEO Marissa Mayer. He left it in a Facebook comment.



Peretti says:

“It is amazing how having a huge homepage can be a curse. People start fighting over existing traffic instead of trying to make awesome new things that are exciting enough to attract their own audience. Marissa Mayer should exclude homepage traffic from all metrics used to evaluate performance — that would be the single biggest thing she could do to turn around the company.

Here’s the Facebook comment (via @Peretti)

Photo: Twitter/@peretti

