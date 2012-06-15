Advice to Start-Up CEOs: Take the Money

As VentureBeat reported last week, VC funding has hit a 6-year high. For those of you who don’t have the benefit of having lived through the latest business cycle, what this means is that the latest funding boom is getting long in the tooth. When will it end? No way to know. Just be assured that, at some point in the next few years, VCs will collectively get up one morning, panic, and stop shoveling cash off the back of trucks.



So if someone’s offering to fund your business plan for the paltry valuation of, say, $25 million (“but Marc Andreessen and Jason Calacanis got 10 times that!”), we have some advice for you: hit the bid. Matt Marshall, VentureBeat

