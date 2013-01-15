Here's Some Advice: If You Happen Upon Military Ordnance, Don't Pick It Up

This is what ordnance might look like.

Photo: San Bernardino County Sheriff via High Desert Daily Press

A Columbia, S.C. man allegedly found three pieces of “military-style” ordnance (bombs, shells, etc.) in a dumpster, picked them out, and took them home with him.Jason Old of WISTV 10 reports that police received a call from the man a couple days later.



From Old’s report:

Police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said an unidentified man found the three devices over the weekend. After a day or so, he contacted authorities. It is unclear if the devices were live. Out of precaution the fire department and the bomb squad are disposing of them.

It might seem obvious not to touch pieces of “military-style” ordnance you find lying in a dumpster, but if not, it bears mentioning that authorities recommend calling police immediately and keeping a safe distance.

There are 8 military bases in South Carolina, one of which, Fort Jackson, is one of the biggest and is only a stone’s throw from Columbia.

