Female founders explain what it takes to start your own company

In February, Y Combinator hosted its second annual Female Founders Conference. Women who have helped found companies that Y Combinator has backed were invited to come and speak about their experiences founding a startup.

After the conference, Gregory Koberger, the founder of developer hub ReadMe.io and Kim Pham, who’s currently Head of Platform for the Ireland-based VC firm Frontline Ventures, created a book of elaborate doodle notes based on the advice of each founder who spoke at YC’s event.

We’ve compiled those notes of advice here.

