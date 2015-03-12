Female founders explain what it takes to start your own company

ScreenshotBlack Girls Code’s Kimberly Bryant.
In February, Y Combinator hosted its second annual Female Founders Conference. Women who have helped found companies that Y Combinator has backed were invited to come and speak about their experiences founding a startup.
After the conference, Gregory Koberger, the founder of developer hub ReadMe.io and Kim Pham, who’s currently Head of Platform for the Ireland-based VC firm Frontline Ventures, created a book of elaborate doodle notes based on the advice of each founder who spoke at YC’s event.
We’ve compiled those notes of advice here.
YC's female founders fundraising panel, featuring Mattermark's Danielle Morrill, Clara Labs' Maran Nelson, Apptimize's Nancy Hua, Front's Mathilde Collin, and Susan Johnson, formerly of Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.