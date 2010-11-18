Words Of Wisdom From Tumblr's David Karp And Celebrity Nick Cannon For Future Entrepreneurs

We took a trip down to the New York Stock Exchange to kickoff Global Entrepreneurship Week yesterday. There, we met with Tumblr founder David Karp, (RED) CEO Susan Smith Ellis, Next Jump Chairman & CEO Charlie Kim, and TeenNick Chairman & entertainer Nick Cannon.



We asked them two things:

What’s the best advice you have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?

Here’s what they had to say.

