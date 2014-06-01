12 Pieces Of Valuable Life Advice From These Great Commencement Speeches

The author of the 'Harry Potter' series told Harvard's class of 2008 about the dark period she experienced before achieving success. 'An exceptionally short-lived marriage had imploded, and I was jobless, a lone parent, and as poor as it is possible to be in modern Britain, without being homeless. The fears that my parents had had for me, and that I had had for myself, had both come to pass, and by every usual standard, I was the biggest failure I knew,' Rowling said.

But when she was at the bottom, she realised that her life went on, and she decided to press forward. 'You might never fail on the scale I did, but some failure in life is inevitable,' she said. 'It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all -- in which case, you fail by default.

'You will never truly know yourself, or the strength of your relationships, until both have been tested by adversity. Such knowledge is a true gift, for all that it is painfully won, and it has been worth more than any qualification I ever earned,' she said.

