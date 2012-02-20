35 Luxury Real Estate Agents Share Their Secrets For Selling Mansions

Wondka sold a waterfront property on Yellow Jacket in Glenbrook, Nevada for $9.95 million.

For Wondka, the business is murder.

When talking about his experience selling real estate, Wondka remembered a man calling him to sell his house but when Wondka went over to check the place out, it was 'a real dog,' he said. The walls were black, there was a leaky roof, and mildew everywhere.

Wondka told the man the land was the only valuable part to the property. The man said he'd sell whatever the land could bring in but when Wondka asked to meet the man's wife and get her signature on the documents, the man said she'd moved to Las Vegas.

But the next day the man came to Wondka's office with the paperwork all signed by his 'wife.' The situation seemed fishy Wondka said and a fellow realtor joked the wife was probably dead and buried under the wood pile in the backyard.

It all came to a head when the man brought a woman to the closing and had her pose as his wife. Wondka discovered the lie when the woman spelled the wife's names wrong on the documents.

As it turns out, the man actually had murdered his wife and buried her under the wood pile behind his falling-apart house.

'20-one years in the business, you think you hear it all but you always run into something new,' Wondka said.

He got his start in real estate at 19 in 1978. He left the business in 1980 but joined the Lake Tahoe real estate market 21 years ago.

'I can't be stuck in one place,' Wondka said of why he chose his current profession. 'I have to be able to move around.'