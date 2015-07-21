7 things everyone should know before starting business school

The University of Michigan's Ross School of Business first-year students plan during the school's annual 'Impact Challenge' team competition to start the school year.

Your class will be divided into cohorts of about 35 to 70 people who you will take your core classes with, and you'll be assigned a study group of about six people. You'll be spending a lot of time with these people, and it's to your benefit to become as comfortable as possible with them, says Matt Cairns, Duke University's Fuqua School of Business Class of 2016.

'You will spend countless hours in a tiny (often windowless) team room with these people,' Cairns says. 'Make sure you make time to get to know them outside of school -- get dinner, drinks, or coffee. Learn about their lives and meet their significant others. You don't all have to be best friends, but it's important to know more about them than how well they know accounting.'

Izzy Park, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Class of 2015, adds that it's worth taking advantage of extracurricular activities like club sports or student government, since getting to know classmates on a personal level is not only fun but rewarding to your career.

'I don't mean that in a transactional way,' she says. 'Your classmates have also thought deeply about how to approach problems in a new way and getting to see them in action is another way to learn more about what makes you you.'