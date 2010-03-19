Every Startup Has Near-Death Experiences; Here's The Key To Surviving Them

Serial entrepreneur Bill Gross knows a thing or two about startups, having founded about 75 of them.



Being passionate and believing in what you are working on are crucial to overcoming the many bumps on the road a startup you’re bound to hit, says Gross.

