ADVERTISING WEEK Booked Some Of The Coolest Conference Venues In NYC

The folks that organised Advertising Week didn’t hold back when it came to getting fancy venues for their panels.They went with some of the coolest conference spots in Manhattan, and we stopped by four last week and took some pictures.
The venues included the Reuters Building and BB King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square, the Times centre nearby and finally the PwC building over on Madison Ave. Take a look.
Next up, the BB King Blues Club & Grill down the block, with Advertising Week featured right out front
Ben Lerer of Thrillist, Kenny Tomlin of Rockfish, Josh Hernandez of Tap.Me and Chris Erb of EA Sports spoke about how to think like a startup
They were promoting the big Bloomberg Roundtable in the lobby, and the line for it looped all the way downstairs
We headed down to the second hall in the Times centre. Down here, the place was plastered with the Bloomberg logo, and they were giving out fruit
Al Jazeera led the discussion with Facebook Privacy & Global Policy associate Adam Connor and a trio of founders from Purpose, Crowdrise and Change.org
