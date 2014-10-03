What Ad Execs Really Got Up To At Ad Week

Virool Virool threw a space themed party to celebrate sending one person to space on the Virgin Galactic flight.

New York’s annual Advertising Week brings together ad execs from all around the world.

It’s filled with panels featuring the most high profile figures in the ad industry, such as Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of the massive firm WPP, and other sessions designed to shine a spotlight on the emerging advertising superstars.

You might think the entire week is dedicated to learning and starting important conversations about advertising, but there’s a completely different side that happens at the end of each day when the panels wind down and the meetings wrap up: the events and the parties.

As actor Kevin Spacey put it when he addressed a group of industry execs at his very own Ad Week slot earlier this week: “It does in fact look like some of you are still drunk.”

Advertising Week is as notorious for the conference as it is its parties.

After a busy day, attendees want to blow off some steam and enjoy a drink or two (or three). The parties, while not as notorious as the Cannes Lions Festival with its beach bashes and private yachts, can still be quite lavish.

Some serve surf and turf dinners drenched in a chardonnay sorrel sauce. Others stock open bars with endless bottles of high end spirits and wines, often serving fancy signature cocktails like a potent apple martini. There was even a space-themed party to celebrate one lucky marketer winning a ticket to be one of the first passengers on Virgin Galactic.

But it’s not all drinking. Ad Week attendees are also gifted with celebrity appearances, the chance to do some major deals, weird corporate gifts, massage parlors and a whole lot more.

