Advertising Suits Snicker At Sarah Palin's New TV Show

The Fox News contributor’s new TLC show is getting yucks from ad suits.

Let the “Sarah Palin‘s Alaska” backlash begin! Discovery‘s TLC is paying Palin a reported $2 million for the eight-episode documentary series, described as a show “about the remarkable Governor Palin and her home state of Alaska,”



But TLC’s potential advertisers reportedly had a few yucks at the show’s expense during the network’s presentation of the show to advertisers.

Cenk Uygur, who hosts a daily Web T.V. talk show called The Young Turks, wrote on The Huffington Post about an “inside source at Discovery Communications” who was at the presentation for Sarah Palin’s Alaska and said that:

[T]he whole thing [was] comical … When the promo was over, people (employees and buyers) were rolling their eyes, snickering, and even laughing. People were laughing and it’s not even a comedy. No one took it seriously.

Bottom line everyone thought it was a new all time low for Discovery. My guess is the show is going to tank big time.

See more from Uygur in the video below.

For what it’s worth, Alex Weprin, a reporter for Broadcasting and Cable who was also there, said in a tweet earlier today: “I take some issue with @HuffMedia‘s Discovery ‘insider’ story. Reaction in room was mostly silence, not laughter,” and, “Only laughter was when Palin made a joke on video “Hello New York, no, I’m not Tina Fey…”

But we wouldn’t find it surprising, or unlikely, that Palin’s show would elicit some chuckles and eye-rolling, considering the ridicule to which she is so often subject. (Just last night, Anderson Cooper and Chelsea Handler were having a good laugh over Palin’s upcoming television odyssey.)

But given the intense feelings people have about Palin, one way or the other, it seems like her show might actually have some decent ratings potential, at least for the first episode, no?

A rep for TLC declined to comment. But here’s more about the show from the press release on TLC’s upfront. And here’s video from Uygur’s show:



