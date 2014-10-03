Advertising Hits Instagram In Australia

Advertising is coming to Instagram.

As Business Insider flagged last week, the popular photo photo sharing app is about to start putting advertisements in Australian feeds, with the news beginning to appear this week as users scrolled through their snaps.

Omnicom Group US signed a US$100 million advertising deal with the app earlier this year, the UK is also seeing ads and now it’s our turn.

The message in the “sponsored” post says “Over the coming weeks, we will begin slowly rolling out advertising in Australia. We’re starting with just a few businesses that are already great on Instagram to make sure the ads you see are creative and engaging.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.