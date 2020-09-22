Australia's advertisers have updated their code of ethics to ban gender stereotypes and make influencers disclose sponsored content

Photo: Sean Gallup/ Getty Images.

The Australian Association of National Advertisers has updated their code of ethics, the industry’s self-regulation guidelines.

Key changes from the updated code include banning harmful gender stereotypes, mandating influencer sponsored content disclosure and banning overtly sexual images in some cases.

The new code is the culmination of a two year consultation, which included a commissioned poll that sought Australia’s attitudes towards violent or sexually explicit advertising.

The ‘dumb blonde’ gender stereotype in ads and influencers sharing content without making it clear that it was paid for could soon be a thing of the past, under new rules created by Australia’s peak body for advertisers.

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) announced an updated to its code of ethics, a set of principles created by the industry to determine what is acceptable in advertising in Australia.

The updated document will come into effect on February 2021, and contains a number of changes including:

banning harmful gender stereotypes, like the ‘incompetent dad’.

requiring influencers to proactively disclose commercial relationships.

ban overtly sexual images in outdoor advertising, on shopfronts or where the image isn’t relevant to the advertised good or service.

further restricting violent advertising to limit exposure to children

adding an obligation to avoid harm into the objectives of the code of conduct.

The updated code is the result of a public consultation process that began in 2019, which included commissioned polling by Ipsos to find out Australia’s opinions on advertising.

According to the AANA, the research showed that most Australians think that advertising is becoming more sexually explicit, and would support de-sexualisation of advertising as well as banning negative gender stereotypes and imagery.

AANA CEO John Broom said that while most of the industry’s content meets community expectations, Australians are still concerned about some ads.

“It is apparent the Code’s Practice Note should be strengthened to lessen the risk of certain advertising appearing, particularly the use of hyper-sexualised imagery that is not relevant to the product and can be easily viewed by children,” Broome said in a statement.

AANA Chair Martin Brown stressed the need to keep the code of ethics relevant by adapting to changing community expectations.

“Community expectations are not static, they do shift over time and that is why we are committed to regular reviews involving public consultation to ensure that we keep pace with expectation,” Brown said.

“Not only is this key to ensuring advertisers are socially responsible, our research shows that those brands that consumers view as being socially responsible deliver better business outcomes.”

