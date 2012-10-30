Horrific Media Spend Data Say There WILL Be A Global Recession In 2013

Photo: SEC / BEA / BI

The four largest ad agency companies have all reported their Q3 numbers, and all of them agreed on one thing: The economics of media spending and the macro-economic picture generally don’t look good



The pattern is ominous: Revenue growth at Interpublic Group just went negative for the first time since the last recession. All the other companies are trending down. GDP growth is anemic — and that number isn’t the government’s final estimate. The final number may be worse.

This chart plots “organic” (like for like, year-on-year) revenue growth at the four largest ad agency holding companies and compares it to sequential growth in U.S. GDP.

Those companies are WPP Group (which owns Ogilvy, Y&R and JWT, among others), Omnicom (BBDO, DDB and TBWA), Interpublic Group (DraftFCB, McCann and Deutsch) and Publicis Groupe (Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Digitas).

We believe it is interesting because advertising revenues are a good proxy for economic growth globally. They represent a broad range of companies with revenues that come from both the U.S. and foreign countries, and companies signal their optimism via their willingness to spend on ads.

The obvious caveat: The sequential vs. y-o-y numbers are apples vs. oranges.

So is this anecdotal trend real, or a mirage? Let’s examine the evidence.

