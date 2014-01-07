Tell Us Who Are The 30 Most Creative People In Advertising Under 30

Michael Yarish / AMC The actor James Wolk as Mad Men’s Bob Benson

Back in October, we gave you a look at the 24 Most Creative People in Advertising, an impressive list of the best and brightest minds the industry had to offer in 2013.

But now it’s a New Year, and our eyes are fixed firmly on the future. That’s why we’re putting together our list of the 30 Most Creative Advertising Talents Under 30 to spotlight the current crop of young guns who just might grow up to be the next Gerry Graf or Susan Hoffman.

Since many of these young talents remain unknown to the wider world, we’re asking for nominations from you, the advertising community.

If you know someone who belongs on our list of up-and-comers, here’s how you can submit them for consideration:

Please email your nominees to [email protected] . Include their age, agency, and examples of their work/explanation of why they deserve to be on the list.

If possible, send over a picture of the nominee, as well.

If you’re nominating someone from your own company, your client company … or yourself … we ask that you nominate two people from rival/unrelated agencies to keep things fair.

We promise that all nominations will be kept confidential.

Nominations are due by the end of Wednesday, Jan. 15. We can’t wait to hear from you!

