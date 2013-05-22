Advertisers Are Watching You: Inside The World Of Facial Recognition Technology

Lesley Stahl demonstrates advancements in facial recognition technology for 60 Minutes.

If you thought that facial recognition software was just some obscure, futuristic technology that only has real-life applications in sci-fi flicks like “Minority Report” and “Gattaca,” think again.



Big business has refined facial identification. And it is everywhere.

As Lesley Stahl reported on “60 Minutes” last weekend, “the ability of computers to identify faces has gotten 100 times better, a million times faster, and exponentially cheaper.”

The “60 Minutes” segment gives an in-depth account of all the scary advancements in the field – highlighting the technology’s ability to track your whereabouts, mine your personal data, and even predict your social security number.

If you’re not too freaked out to learn more about the insidious ubiquity of facial ID-ing, we’ve summarized the 60 Minutes segment in the slideshow below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.