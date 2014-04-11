Advertisers Are Now Spending More Money On Digital Than Broadcast TV [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Interactive Advertising Bureau announced that marketers spent $US42.8 billion on U.S. online advertising in 2013, surpassing the $US40.1 billion they spent on network television. This number does not include what they spent on cable television. Additionally, mobile spending grew 110% to $US7.1 billion.

In new U.S. marketing head Jorn Socquet’s first big move, A-B InBev is moving its Bud Light Platinum account from Translation to BBDO, just 10 months after BBDO won the regular Bud Light account from Translation. The Bud Light Platinum account also includes other Bud Light extensions like Bud Light Lime.

CBS is refusing to let WeedMaps, an online service best described as “Yelp for pot dispensaries,” advertise with a billboard in Times Square. Digiday’s John McDermott has the story, along with a pretty excellent headline and opening sentence.

The watch brand Citizen has tapped Wieden+Kennedy as its global brand agency. The work will be led by W+K’s Tokyo office, with W+K Amsterdam pitching in, as well.

Women-focused online media network PopSugar launched a full-service advertising agency called The Bakery to help advertisers reach the 18- to 39-year-old female demographic.

Carisa Bianchi is leaving TBWA\Chiat\Day after more than 24 years with the agency. Twelve-year TBWA vet Luis DeAnda will replace Bianchi as president of TBWA’s Los Angeles office.

Viacom is moving to offer advertisers social media guarantees via a partnership with social analytics firm Mass Relevance that will promise brands they can reach a certain number of people via social media when they make a purchase across Viacom’s social channels.

Saatchi & Saatchi named Jay Benjamin to the chief creative officer post for its New York office. Benjamin comes from Leo Burnett’s New York office, where he held the same role.

