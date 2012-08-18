Why Mobile Advertising Is Highly Successful In Reaching Men

Michael Bayle, Senior VP of ESPN Mobile, says mobile advertising is a highly effective way to reach male consumers. And Bayle would know, since his audience at ESPN is 85% male.



We spoke with him last month at our Mobile Advertising Conference and he told us why advertisers like auto companies are seeing a lot of success because of their mobile ad spending.

The most eye opening statistic Bayle sited was Ford, which he says sold 11,000 cars via mobile advertising in Q1.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

