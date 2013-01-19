Here's How Much It Cost To Buy An Ad In Oprah's Lance Armstrong Interview

Photo: YouTube/OWN

Advertisers spent up to 50 per cent more than they usually would to advertise on OWN during Oprah’s highly anticipated interview with Lance Armstrong.Ad Age reports that the special was “notching about $100,000 for a two-unit package, with advertisers getting a spot in both nights of the special, according to buyers. That’s about 40% to 50% more than advertisers would have paid for that much time during other major interviews or specials on OWN, they estimated.”



The ratings still aren’t out, but OWN drew in 3.5 million viewers when Oprah interviewed Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Christina.

Even though that set OWN’s record for most viewers, the ratings were paltry compared to the 6 million-plus people that regularly tuned into the “Oprah Winfrey Show.” Oprah’s most watched interview, however, was when 90 million people tuned in to watch her talk to Michael Jackson in 1993.

