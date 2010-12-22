Advertisers Seeing 800% ROI With Click-to-Call Ads

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

GigaOm has a good report about how well Google‘s click-to-call ads on mobile are performing — much better than regular search ads.The ads are seeing 8% higher clickthrough rates, and advertisers are reporting really high ROI as getting an actual potential consumer on the phone is obviously great for translating interest into sales. Roy’s, a chain of Hawaiian restaurants, saw calls increase by 40% and click-through rates increase by 439% compared to a fixed web campaign.



We like this report because it shows not only that mobile advertising is a huge opportunity, but that the mobile ad formats that win aren’t going to be simply the same ones as the ones we have on the desktop, but ones that are native to mobile.

