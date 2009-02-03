Yahoo Blows Another Huge Lead Over Google (YHOO)

Conventional wisdom among online ad-buyers has been that Google is for search and Yahoo is for display.



This has worked out for Google, which just reported $4.2 billion net revenues during a brutal Q4. But it hasn’t been all bad for Yahoo, which eMarketer says owns 33% of the $7.1 billion US online display market.

Here’s some bad news for Yahoo, though: Conventional wisdom may be changing. Among the people who matter, Google now considered just as much of a display advertising option as Yahoo.

AdAge got an early look at survey results from Research firm Advertiser Perception, which polled 1,212 agency executives:

“Google bested Yahoo when it came to results advertisers felt they were getting from campaigns: Advertisers rated Yahoo 29% better than the average of the 150 online media companies in the survey, but Google rated 43% better.”

“In terms of audience, advertisers perceive virtually no difference between display ads on Google and display ads on Yahoo.”

“In customer service, Google is beating Yahoo handily: Google rates 19% above the industry average compared with 9% above average for Yahoo”

See Also:

Google Ignores Madison Avenue, Even As Web Video Rivals Cash In (GOOG)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.