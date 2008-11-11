Advertisers' Preferred Social Media Spend: None

Social media ad network rates declined 3% in the third quarter. And no wonder: when 1,200 polled client-side marketers, media and creative agency execs were asked to name their “preferred social media site for driving brand growth,” a plurarilty chose “none.” The breakdown:



32% say none

20% say YouTube

18% say Facebook

12% like them all

10% say LinkedIn

6% say MySpace

3% say Twitter

More survey results from the Association of National Advertisers:

How will you adjust your current marketing and media plans to account for the recent downturn in the financial markets?

Spending will be reduced (33%)

Spending will be constant / marketing mix will be reallocated (33%)

Surprisingly, we will spend more (27%)

No changes, we will keep everything status quo (8%)

How does your CEO view your marketing efforts with respect to growth?

As a brand-building investment (56%)

As an unaccountable but necessary expense (21%)

Not sure (15%)

As an unnecessary expense (8%)

As you look toward 2009, how much do you plan to spend on marketing vs. 2008?

Increase spending more than 10% (26%)

Increase spending less than 10% (13%)

Hold stable (28%)

Decrease spending less than 10% (14%)

Decrease spending more than 10% (19%)

Which discipline will offer your brand the largest opportunity for growth?

Traditional 30-second spots (17%)

One page advertisements in a newspaper/magazine (7%)

Web advertising (16%)

Social media integration (28%)

Direct Marketing (7%)

Grassroots, viral public relations (19%)

Radio (5%)

How does your company currently measure brand growth?

Sales and net income (70%)

Third party brand equity valuations (15%)

Shareholder value (9%)

Household penetration (4%)

Company culture (3%)

See Also:

Ad Net Rates Dropped 11% In The Third Quarter

Premium Ad Rates Down, Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.