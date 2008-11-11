Advertisers' Preferred Social Media Spend: None

Nicholas Carlson

Social media ad network rates declined 3% in the third quarter. And no wonder: when 1,200 polled client-side marketers, media and creative agency execs were asked to name their “preferred social media site for driving brand growth,” a plurarilty chose “none.” The breakdown:

  • 32% say none
  • 20% say YouTube
  • 18% say Facebook
  • 12% like them all
  • 10% say LinkedIn
  • 6% say MySpace
  • 3% say Twitter

More survey results from the Association of National Advertisers:

How will you adjust your current marketing and media plans to account for the recent downturn in the financial markets?

  • Spending will be reduced (33%)
  • Spending will be constant / marketing mix will be reallocated (33%)
  • Surprisingly, we will spend more (27%)
  • No changes, we will keep everything status quo (8%)

How does your CEO view your marketing efforts with respect to growth?

  • As a brand-building investment (56%) 
  • As an unaccountable but necessary expense (21%)
  • Not sure (15%)
  • As an unnecessary expense (8%)

As you look toward 2009, how much do you plan to spend on marketing vs. 2008?

  • Increase spending more than 10% (26%)
  • Increase spending less than 10% (13%)
  • Hold stable (28%)
  • Decrease spending less than 10% (14%)
  • Decrease spending more than 10% (19%)

Which discipline will offer your brand the largest opportunity for growth?

  • Traditional 30-second spots (17%)
  • One page advertisements in a newspaper/magazine (7%)
  • Web advertising (16%)
  • Social media integration (28%)
  • Direct Marketing (7%)
  • Grassroots, viral public relations (19%)
  • Radio (5%)

How does your company currently measure brand growth?

  • Sales and net income (70%)
  • Third party brand equity valuations (15%)
  • Shareholder value (9%)
  • Household penetration (4%)
  • Company culture (3%)

