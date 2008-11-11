Advertisers' Preferred Social Media Spend: None

Social media ad network rates declined 3% in the third quarter. And no wonder: when 1,200 polled client-side marketers, media and creative agency execs were asked to name their “preferred social media site for driving brand growth,” a plurarilty chose “none.” The breakdown:
- 32% say none
- 20% say YouTube
- 18% say Facebook
- 12% like them all
- 10% say LinkedIn
- 6% say MySpace
- 3% say Twitter
More survey results from the Association of National Advertisers:
How will you adjust your current marketing and media plans to account for the recent downturn in the financial markets?
- Spending will be reduced (33%)
- Spending will be constant / marketing mix will be reallocated (33%)
- Surprisingly, we will spend more (27%)
- No changes, we will keep everything status quo (8%)
How does your CEO view your marketing efforts with respect to growth?
- As a brand-building investment (56%)
- As an unaccountable but necessary expense (21%)
- Not sure (15%)
- As an unnecessary expense (8%)
As you look toward 2009, how much do you plan to spend on marketing vs. 2008?
- Increase spending more than 10% (26%)
- Increase spending less than 10% (13%)
- Hold stable (28%)
- Decrease spending less than 10% (14%)
- Decrease spending more than 10% (19%)
Which discipline will offer your brand the largest opportunity for growth?
- Traditional 30-second spots (17%)
- One page advertisements in a newspaper/magazine (7%)
- Web advertising (16%)
- Social media integration (28%)
- Direct Marketing (7%)
- Grassroots, viral public relations (19%)
- Radio (5%)
How does your company currently measure brand growth?
- Sales and net income (70%)
- Third party brand equity valuations (15%)
- Shareholder value (9%)
- Household penetration (4%)
- Company culture (3%)
