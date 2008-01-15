Advertisers' Media Share-Shift Plans for 2008: Same as 2007

A recent Advertiser Perceptions study (via Marketing Charts) suggests that recent trends in ad spending will continue through at least the first half of 2008: spending on Internet, mobile, and cable TV will increase at the expense of newspapers, magazines, radio, and broadcast TV.

In October and November, 2,047 advertisers were asked the following question:

“Imagine the amount of your company’s/your client’s total advertising budget as a whole is a pie, and each of these media types is a share of the pie. In the next six months, would you expect the share spent on each to increase, decrease or stay the same as compared to the previous six months?”

The only surprises relative to recent trends were 1) Outdoor, which has been doing relatively well but is projected to stay the same as a share of budgets, and 2) National newspaper advertising, which also has been doing relatively well relative to local but is projected to lose the most share of all.

Results:



Winners:

Internet: +76% (increased share) -3% (decreased share)

Mobile: +55% -7%

Cable: +34% -17%

Losers:

Magazines: +24% -24%

Broadcast TV: +22% -25%

Outdoor: +22% -22%

Radio +16% -30%

Local Newspapers: +14% -37%

Nat’l Newspapers: +10% -37%

