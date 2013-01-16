Advertisers Have Spent Almost $2 Billion On The Super Bowl In 10 Years [THE BRIEF]

The last M&M’s Super Bowl ad.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:According to Kantar Media, in the past 10 years advertisers spent $1.85 billion. This year, one advertiser spent more than $4 million on a 30-second time slot.



Deutsch LA’s Winston Bing, a partner and chief digital officer, reveals the work he wishes he created.

The NRA released an iPhone shooter game, supposedly meant to teach people about gun safety, just a month after Sandy Hook.

Digitas hired Dee Mustafa-Bowne to be its VP/group creative director. She was previously at Engauge.

Digiday asked ad execs what they’d do if they weren’t in advertising.

Ad Age discusses how IBM uses Steampunk fashion choices to help brands track trends.

Tristan Kincaid is joining Arnold Worldwide as a CD in New York. Known for his work with Fanta at Ogilvy, Kincaid will now do creative for companies including Hershey and Fab.com.

Jill Applebaum, who did the Oreo Daily Twist campaign at DraftFCB, joined JWT as a creative director.

