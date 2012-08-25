ADVERTISERS: Facebook Is Now Teaching Classes On How To Use The Site

Facebook is providing a new resource for advertisers that are confused about the best way to utilise the site for clients—a grumbling that has gotten increasingly louder since the Facebook IPO.



First announced in June, Facebook Studio Edge is finally rolling out to ad agencies around the world and will offer 10 to 15-minute interactive courses on pages, ad options, and technology. (See available courses below).

“We had heard from agencies large and small that they wanted more interactive ways to keep up to speed on the latest products and marketing best practices on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider. “A lot of times agencies will want to sell a Facebook idea to a client, but they don’t know where to go to understand the ins and outs of topics like our ads offerings, Pages technology, or applications and how they work.”

Facebook Studio Edge was Facebook’s answer.

A beta-version of the program was first piloted with Publicis, Aegis, WPP, and IPG.

“It was important to us to get their feedback on what was working, what wasn’t working with the program,” the FB rep said. “By collecting agency feedback we were able to develop Edge into a program that is really resonating with the agency community. Feedback was crucial to the process.”

And, of course, the social media company is making its new endeavour even more sharable. Ad employees can receive badges and statuses for completing specific courses. To top it off, agency folk can add their schools and work details to their badges (and Facebook Studio profiles), so that the information will pop up by their credited creative work.

Check out offered courses below. Click to enlarge.

Photo: Facebook

