Advertisers Can't Stop Thinking About The Google Glass 'Pay Per Gaze' Patent

While Google said that it wouldn’t allow ads to be displayed on Google Glass, the tech giant put in a patent for “pay per gaze” technology for ads, which would track how many times a consumer looked at the branded content. And the ad industry can’t stop wondering what this means. Ad Age notes that this technology could be used to measure how people react to ads they view in their surroundings — tracking how dilated pupils get after seeing a particular billboard, for example.

Radio ad growth might be stagnant, but digital radio ads grew 16% between Q2 2012 and Q2 2013.

Digital marketing company Kenshoo Social released a report saying that users are engaging more frequently with Facebook ads.

Apparently there is hope for the banner ad, says Digiday.

Michael Kors made a Facebook app that allows users to choose their own adventure.

Just as people were starting to quiet down about the Omnicom-Publicis merger, Atlanta-based ad agency Ames Scullin O’Haire made a video that parodies the event.

Pizza Hut’s creative review rages on. Mullen, mcgarrybowen, Havas Worldwide, and current shop The Martin Agency are all in the running.

Ad Age identifies the women to watch in China.

