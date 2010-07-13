Advertisers Are Eating Up Jezebel's "Incendiary" Approach

Jezebel executive editor Jessica Coen.

About three week’s after Gawker Media’s women’s interest blog, Jezebel, published reporter Irin Carmon’s wildly buzzy piece about sexism at “The Daily Show,” The New York Times weighs in with the requisite, “So what’s this Jezebel website all about, anyway?” article.But unlike the last such profile The Times did on Jezebel (that article focused on the site’s tight-knit reader/commenter culture), this one digs into the business side.



Jezebel’s advertiser’s are banking on “incendiary” content like the “Daily Show” take-down, which had 222,258 views and 1,005 comments as of this posting.

The Times’ Jennifer Mascia writes:

Jezebel’s approach seems to be paying off. Advertising Age has called the blog “one of the few genuinely intelligent repositories of media/marketing/fashion commentary/celebrity deflation.” The site’s advertisers, which typically pay $8 to $12 per 1,000 impressions, include The New York Times, American Apparel, Dentyne, Skyy vodka, Clairol, Starbucks, and premium and basic cable channels. (In contrast to magazines like InStyle and Vogue, which push expensive handbags, designer clothes, slimming undergarments and long-lasting lipstick.)

Those advertisers are appearing on a site that is certainly cutting, and frequently incendiary…

In June, Jezebel brought in around 1.6 million uniques, up from 992,125 in June 2009.

