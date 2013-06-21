Lululemon, Urban Outfitters, And Other Advertisers Are Already All Over Instagram's New Video Feature

Less than an hour after Facebook announced Instagram’s 15-second video component, brands were already all over the new feature.



Valleywag’s Sam Biddle wrote, “Instagram creator Kevin Systrom is unveiling video for Instagram literally as I write this and Lululemon is already using it for marketing.”

Decked out in Lululemon’s famous black workout pants, a model was shown doing a sun salutation in front of various backdrops. (She then randomly licks an ice cream cone.)

Urban Outfitters wasn’t too far behind Lululemon. The retailer decided to use a similar strategy that it had for its first Vine video: show cute dogs doing things. More than 4,000 people liked it after 12 minutes.

Burberry also used the platform.

Brands are already doing pretty incredible things on Vine, but Instagram’s video component might have more pull. It’s almost 3 times longer, has 13 customised filters, and allows users to go back and edit their work.

