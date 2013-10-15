Advertisers Will Spend As Much On Social Media As They Do On Online Video Ads By 2015

Spending on social media advertising in the U.S. is expected to increase dramatically over the next two years, according to ZenithOptimedia, part of the Publicis Groupe.

An estimated $US4.6 billion will be spent on social media advertising this year in the U.S., a 35% increase over 2012.

In particular, spending on social media ads shown on mobile devices is expected to increase 170% over last year, reaching nearly $US740 million (16% of total social media ad spend for 2013).

According to ZenithOptimedia’s projections, total social media ad spending will reach $US8.2 billion in 2015, with mobile accounting for 27% of that market.

The forecast bodes well for social media companies that sell in-stream native ads, which move well across PC and mobile devices. We took a close look at the rise of native and why social media advertising is going in-stream in our most recent report.

ZenithOptimedia also provided us with their projections for spending across different types of digital advertising. They believe social media will grow to eventually attract the same amount of dollars as online video by 2015. Paid search will continue to be the top category with over $US18 billion in spend, but social media, online video, and display will combine for over $US27 billion.

