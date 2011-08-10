Adventures In Self-Publishing: Here's What A Month-Old News Site Looks Like

ast Friday marked the end of the first month since I started publishing SplatF.



When I launched the site in early July, I mentioned that one of the reasons I’m doing this is to see whether self-publishing online is a viable business. The answer is: I think it will be. But as I had assumed, it will take a while before my audience size and revenue are enough to support me on their own.

Click here to continue reading at SplatF…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.