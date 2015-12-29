People are flocking to this cliff in Brazil to take amazing aventure shots -- without the risk

People from around the globe are flocking to Pedra do Telégrafo, a cliff in Brazil, to take death-defying adventure photos overlooking the ocean below.

However, the photos aren’t what they seem, and can be taken without actually having to defy death.

When the photos are cropped, they look as though a person is near the edge of a terrifying cliff, but in reality there’s ground to stand on just below the edge.

It takes about an hour to hike up to Pedra do Telégrafo, which is located in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, but people will happily spend another hour waiting in line to get their perfect Instagram.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

