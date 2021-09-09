Advancing Cities: Urban centers improving life for their residents, businesses, and visitors

Insider’s ‘Advancing Cities’ highlights urban centers across the United States that are committed to improving life for their residents, businesses, and visitors through digital transformation, sustainability, innovative infrastructure, and more.

Our look at each city features interviews with civic leaders, local organizations and companies, and residents, all sharing their perspectives on how innovation and transformation have changed their communities for the better.

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a leader in sustainability thanks to financial and personal investments from the local government, organizations, and residents. Its dedication to clean energy, local food production, waste reduction, and a “green workforce” shows what’s possible when a city prioritizes mission-based initiatives.

San Antonio, Texas, is using technology to find ways to identify problems that affect the daily lives of its residents. Harnessing the power of remote controls and sensors for data gathering and digital kiosks to improve resident and visitor accessibility, the city’s focus on digital infrastructure is connecting its citizens to solutions.

The Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina is an innovation and entrepreneurship hub. The cities are part of North Carolina’s Research Triangle, which houses some of the biggest tech companies in the country. Contributions from organizations in the area are boosting the state’s equity and innovation while providing opportunities for local businesses to thrive.