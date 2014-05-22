This Bizarre Flying Truck Aims To Revolutionise Military Rescue Missions

The Advanced Tactics Black Knight Transformer could radically change the reality of troop evacuations and supply deliveries.

The Black Knight Transformer, still in prototype, is best described as an off-road vehicle with helicopter capabilities. Officially called a multicopter, the Black Knight is touted as being able to take off and land anywhere. Once grounded, it can then drive across rough terrain at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

The Black Knight has a maximum takeoff weight of 4,400 pounds and can be flown autonomously (i.e., without a human in the “cockpit”). Advanced Tactics envisions the Black Knight as being able to carry supplies to military personnel far afield, as well as being used to evacuate injured personnel in areas that helicopters normally cannot access easily.

Advanced Tactics has released a video detailing the Black Knight’s first flight, which we have highlighted below.

The Black Knight can drive and fly completely autonomously.

Although human pilots can also take control of the vehicle.

Due to safety concerns, the prototype only few a few feet above the ground during a demonstration …

… Although the craft is estimated to be able to fly up to 10,000 feet in the air.

www.youtube.com

Advanced Tactics claims that the Black Knight should be capable of hovering for over 19 hours.

Currently, Advanced Tactics is seeking investors as well as U.S. and foreign government customers.

The full video of the Black Knight Transformer’s test flight is below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.