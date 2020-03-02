A camper van built in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter comes with full kitchen, two showers, and a bed — see inside The Last Resort

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

Advanced RV created The Last Resort, a tiny home on wheels built on a 144-inch Mercedes-BenzSprinter 3500.

The van was outfitted for a couple who wanted to live on the road full-time after selling their home when their children left the nest.

The inside of the Sprinter includes a full bathroom with a shower, a kitchen, a bed, and multiple entertainment systems.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Advanced RV has created The Last Resort, a tiny home on wheels built on a 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 for a couple who decided to live the #VanLife.

The van conversion company was founded in 2012 by Mike Neundorfer, a former mechanical engineer who sold his own pollution abatement company to start building campers and motorhomes, including The Last Resort, which was completed in January.

The couple who requested the build sold their house after all of their children had left home. They decided it was time to live life on the road, and wanted their new tiny home on wheels to be “off-grid” and discrete, allowing it to be driven in both the city and in the great outdoors.

The interior design of The Last Resort was thought out in order to take advantage of every inch of the space, according to Advanced RV. The couple was also directly involved in the design, including selecting the upholstery and countertops for their new camper van.

Keep scrolling to learn about the Mercedes-Benz camper conversion that allows the duo to travel around the country at their leisure:

The team at Advanced RV completed the entire conversion upon receiving the Sprinter 3500.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The couple chose to not have any windows in the “living” part of the van…

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

…but decided to have a roof hatch.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The camper has a bathroom with a shower.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The bathroom door uses the same latches as aeroplane bathroom doors.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

There’s also an external shower with a hose that can be pulled out from the van.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The kitchen area has a steam convection oven, sink, and espresso machine.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The espresso machine sits inside of a cabinet but can be pulled and swiveled out.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The oven sits on a sliding panel and can also be pulled out to use.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

A magnetic latch locks the oven and the panel it sits on in place so it doesn’t rattle around when the Sprinter is on the road.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

There’s another panel that can be slid out from the kitchen unit to extend its working space.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

When the L-shaped kitchen isn’t in use, the end of the mattress can flip onto the longer part of the “L” to increase the size of the sleeping area.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The bed sits on top of a platform…

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

…with the garage underneath it.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

Entertainment options onboard include an Apple TV, WiFi, and a computer monitor to the side of the bed.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The monitor can be pulled out and viewed while the owners are laying in bed.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

For extra security, there are multiple security cameras and LED lights mounted around the roof rack.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The security camera feed can be streamed onto different devices using WiFi or cell service.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The roof rack is aluminium and custom-built, designed in-house by Advanced RV’s engineer.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

There’s also an air conditioner on board.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The four-by-four Sprinter 3500 “RV” comes with an 828-amp hour lithium-ion battery system.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

There’s also a 3,000-watt inverter.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The lithium-ion battery unit is charged by a second alternator, which is powered the moment The Last Resort’s engine starts running.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

However, there is no solar or propane power available on The Last Resort.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

There’s a 34-gallon freshwater tank, 25-gallon grey water tank, and a 12-gallon black tank.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The grey water tank holds used water from sinks and showers, while the black water tank contains human waste from the toilet.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

Source: Colton RV

The tanks sit in an insulated area, and the freshwater one can be heated.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

The camper can be used in all seasons.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

There’s also a furnace that provides warmth inside of the camper.

Advanced RV The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.