RETAIL SALES ACCELERATE, CORE SALES GROWTH DOUBLES EXPECTATIONS, BIG UPWARD REVISIONS

Advance November U.S. retail sales data are out.

Total retail sales were up 0.7%, ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 0.6% growth. October sales growth was revised up to 0.6% from 0.4%.

Excluding sales of autos, retail sales were up 0.4% — better than the 0.2% consensus estimate. October ex-autos sales growth was revised up to 0.5% from 0.2%.

Excluding sales of both autos and gas, retail sales were up 0.6%, ahead of the 0.3% consensus estimate. October ex-autos-and-gas sales growth was revised up to 0.6% from 0.3%.

Finally, the retail sales control group — a figure that feeds into GDP calculations — advanced 0.5%, better than the 0.3% estimate. October control group growth was revised up to 0.7% from 0.4%.

