HERE COMES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the preliminary results of the University of Michigan’s June consumer confidence survey, due out at 9:55 AM ET.



Economists predict the index will be unchanged from last month at 84.5.

The survey results will also provide an update on inflation expectations.

