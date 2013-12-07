CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SURGES

The

preliminary results of the University of Michigan’s December consumer confidence survey are out.

The report’s headline index surged to 82.5 from November’s 75.1 reading. Economists predicted a smaller advance to 76.0.

The economic conditions sub-index advanced to 97.9 from 88.0, while the economic outlook sub-index advanced to 72.7 from 66.8.

Inflation expectations one year ahead rose to 3.0% from 2.9%, while expectations for inflation five years ahead fell to 2.8% from 2.9%.

