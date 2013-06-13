BEAT: RETAIL SALES RISE 0.6% IN MAY

UPDATE: Advance retail sales are out.



Sales rose 0.6% in May, according to the advance report, beating expectations for a 0.4% gain.

ORIGINAL: Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the advance retail sales report for the month of May, due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Economists predict that sales rose 0.4% in May after a 0.1% advance in April.

Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to have risen 0.3% in May after falling 0.1% in April.

