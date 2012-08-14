BIG BEAT: Retail Sales Jump 0.8% In July

Shoppers walk down Broadway in Manhattan.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Retail sales improved 0.8 per cent in July to $403.9 billion as sales of core retail sales surged, topping expectations for more moderate growth, new data from the Census Bureau shows.Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast a 0.3 per cent improvement during the month.



Total sales excluding autos and gas sales advanced 0.9 per cent, ahead of expectations for a 0.5 per cent improvement.

Nearly across the board, retailers logged better sales in July, with furniture, sporting goods, and health care stores posting more than a 1 per cent month-on-month gain.

The Census Bureau data also showed large negative revisions to June data, with sales contracting 0.7 per cent — 20 basis points more than first thought.

Below, key output from the report.

Photo: Census Bureau

Photo: Census Bureau

SEE ALSO: The world’s largest companies reveal the state of the economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.