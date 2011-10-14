RETAIL SALES SMASH EXPECTATIONS, CAR SALES ON FIRE

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

September retail sales are strong across the board

Headline sales gained 1.1%. That’s nicely above the 0.7% month-over-month growth that analysts had expected.



Excluding autos, sales jumped 0.6%, which is double expectations.

This really confirms that car sales in the US are on fire (which we mostly already knew), and that the economy is far from collapsing, at least as of September.

Also, there were nice upward revisions to August.

Stocks are rallying.

This chart breaks it all down.

The full release can be found here.

Original post: Another big measure of the health of the consumer.

At 8:30 we get retail sales for September.

Analysts expect 0.7% on the headline (up from 0.0% growth last month) and 0.3% growth ex autos.

Markets are nicely higher ahead of the news.

