US RETAIL SALES SLOW IN AUGUST

Advance August retail sales data are out.

Total sales rose only 0.2% in August, below consensus expectations for a 0.5% gain. However, July sales growth was revised up to 0.4% from 0.2%.

Sales excluding automobiles rose 0.1%, below estimates for a 0.3% advance. July sales growth excluding autos was revised up to 0.6% from 0.5%.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose 0.1%. Economists predicted a 0.3% gain. July sales growth excluding autos and gas was revised up to 0.6% from 0.4%.

The retail sales control group, which goes into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.2%, below expectations for a 0.3% advance. In July, the control group rose 0.5%.

