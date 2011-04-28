Q1 GDP RISES ANEMIC 1.8%

The number:



Slightly better than expectations at 1.8%, but still really anemic compared to where we have been.

The price index rose 1.9%.

Of course, yesterday Bernanke was saying that the economic weakness would be “transitory.”

The full report is here.

More bad news: Consumption is slowing down:

Real personal consumption expenditures increased 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, compared with

an increase of 4.0 per cent in the fourth. Durable goods increased 10.6 per cent, compared with an

increase of 21.1 per cent. Nondurable goods increased 2.1 per cent, compared with an increase of 4.1

per cent. Services increased 1.7 per cent, compared with an increase of 1.5 per cent.

And government expenditure is plunging:

Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment decreased 7.9 per cent

in the first quarter, compared with a decrease of 0.3 per cent in the fourth. National defence decreased

11.7 per cent, compared with a decrease of 2.2 per cent. Nondefense increased 0.1 per cent, compared

with an increase of 3.7 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross

investment decreased 3.3 per cent, compared with a decrease of 2.6 per cent.

Background: Everyone is expecting a very weak reading here. Consensus estimates are for 1.7%, which is well below the 3%+ where they used to be.

Even a low reading closer to 1% wouldn’t be a total shocker.

