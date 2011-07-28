Heads Up: The Next Bad News On The Economy Comes Out Tomorrow

There’s all this interesting news happening out there (the US slowdown, the European mess, etc.) but it’s all being eclipsed by the debt ceiling nonsense.



Tomorrow though, everyone will have to pay attention when Q2 Advance GDP comes out.

Officially, it’s expected to come in at just 1.8%, though there are growing concerns that it will come in much worse… the lowest guesser for the survey expects just 0.9% growth.

After yesterday’s durable goods disaster, that’s a possibility.

