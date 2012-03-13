February Retail Sales Hit Expectations With Good Upward Revisions And Strong Sales Ex-Autos

Photo: kalleboo

UPDATE:February retail sales came in solid all around.



Headline retail sales were up 1.1%, which is exactly the number that analysts had predicted.

Excluding autos, retail sales were up 0.9%, better than the 0.7% that was expected.

And the good news is that last month’s number was revised higher, from a 0.4% headline to a 0.6% headline.

So, the consumer is alive!

ORIGINAL POST: This is a pretty big number to watch: Analysts expect a rise of 1.1% in February retail sales.

Excluding autos, sales are only expected to rise 0.7%.

And excluding autos and gas, sales are only expected to rise 0.5%.

Given all the focus on gas prices and weak end demand, this is a big number to watch.

We’ll have it here LIVE at 8:30 AM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.