The Porn IPO Is Back On!

AdultFriendFinder, which operates the eponymous dating/sex website as well as a few other dating sites, has announced that it’s going to file for an IPO.



The company, which is owned by Penthouse, had previousely filed in 2008 but then withdrew because of poor market conditions.

So far no word on the company’s current stats but back in 2008 they were losing money and had tons of debt. Hopefully for them they’ve shaped up and they’ll have a successful IPO.

